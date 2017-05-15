Marvel Universe LIVE!: Superheroes save the day in new show

By TAMARA LUSH

Associated Press

ELLENTON, Fla. (AP) -- For the first time, fans of Marvel comic book characters can see their favorite superheroes all in one place in a new live show debuting this summer and touring the U.S. and Canada through 2019.

Called Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes, the show premieres July 7 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Feld Entertainment, the show's producer, says audiences will be treated to characters from Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man and the Avengers, as they defend the universe from evil. Among the villains: Nebula, Loki, Yondu and Green Goblin.

Show director James Hadley said performers were chosen for their acrobatic skills and strength. Special video effects and motorcycle stunts also are planned during the two-hour performance.