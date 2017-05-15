Wisconsin father, daughter duo appear on ABC's "The Toy Box"

A local father daughter inventing duo, went up against some of the toughest judges around Friday night on ABC's show, "The Toy Box".

A panel of kids were put charge of choosing a toy invention that would move on to another round for the chance at having their toy produced and sold at Toys 'R Us stores nationwide.

Westfield residents Kurt and Hannah Smolek brought their toy invention, "Connectimals", plush toys with interchangeable parts and accessories, to the show.

The Smoleks invention made it to the next phase of judging, where their inventions were tested and judged by four kids.

Both father and daughter said they loved watching the judges play and have fun with their toys, calling the experience "a dream come true."

Unfortunately, the kids chose a different toy to move on to the next round.

The season finale winner on "The Toy Box" will get a deal with toymaker, Mattel.