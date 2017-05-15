Final Valley Fair act announced on Wake Up Wisconsin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Final Valley Fair act announced on Wake Up Wisconsin

Posted:
By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
The Wisconsin Valley Fair now has a full list of performers for 2017. Fair Administrator Kaitlyn Bernarde joined Wake Up Wisconsin Monday morning to announce Alter Bridge as the Thursday night performance. The full lineup is as follows:

Tuesday, August 1st - Loverboy

Wednesday, August 2nd - Granger Smith

Thursday, August 3rd - Alter Bridge

Friday, August 4th - Ted Nugent

Saturday, August 5th - Terri Clark

Shows Tuesday through Saturday begin at 7:30 pm.

Reserved seats will go on sale May 1, 2017 at 8:00 am through their website, www.wisconsinvalleyfair.com and by calling 888-695-0888

