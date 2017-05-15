At least 25 hurt on overturned bus in MD

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (AP) -- A local fire company says more than 25 people are injured after a charter bus overturned on Interstate 95 in northeastern Maryland.

The Susquehanna Hose Company tweets that more than 25 people were injured when the bus overturned in the Havre de Grace area on Monday morning. The company says two critically injured patients were flown to hospitals.

Video from the scene shows a person on a stretcher being wheeled away from the overturned bus to a waiting medevac helicopter and other patients being carried to ambulances. There's damage to the hill and guardrail on the right side of the highway.

At least two other buses and cars are stopped near the overturned white bus with no apparent markings.

The highway was stopped in both directions while helicopters landed, but northbound traffic is flowing again.