Nekoosa officer dragged by car, leads to car chase - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Nekoosa officer dragged by car, leads to car chase

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
NEKOOSA, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Wood County car chase happened Sunday after a Nekoosa police officer was dragged 10 to 15 feet alongside a vehicle, according to the Nekoosa Police Department.

An officer was attempting to arrest 18-year-old Mariah Czappa of Wisconsin Rapids when she tried to drive away, according police. The officer was dragged before the car hit a fire hydrant.

The officer is okay, police said.

The officer was able to free himself from the vehicle, but Czappa took off, leading the officers on a car chase through several towns with speeds upward of 100 mph.

She was arrested after her car spun out in a ditch near Highway 73 and Knuth Road in Wood County. She faces several different felony charges.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.