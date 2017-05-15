Nekoosa officer dragged by car, leads to car chase

A Wood County car chase happened Sunday after a Nekoosa police officer was dragged 10 to 15 feet alongside a vehicle, according to the Nekoosa Police Department.

An officer was attempting to arrest 18-year-old Mariah Czappa of Wisconsin Rapids when she tried to drive away, according police. The officer was dragged before the car hit a fire hydrant.

The officer is okay, police said.

The officer was able to free himself from the vehicle, but Czappa took off, leading the officers on a car chase through several towns with speeds upward of 100 mph.

She was arrested after her car spun out in a ditch near Highway 73 and Knuth Road in Wood County. She faces several different felony charges.