The Other Severe Threats

It might seem surprising, but there have not been any fatalities from tornadoes in the Newsline 9 viewing area (Northcentral Wisconsin) since 1994. That is the year of the Big Flats tornado in Adams county, when two people lost their lives.

With respect to severe weather, we tend to focus on tornadoes, and for good reason, however, other severe threats have caused numerous fatalities in the state since 1994.

Across Wisconsin, since 1994, there have been 11 fatalities from lightning, 12 from thunderstorm winds, and 13 from flooding. Don't let your guard down during this severe weather season. On average, for every 1 tornado warning that occurs in the Northcentral part of the state there are 11 severe thunderstorm warnings. Across the state the ratio is 1 to 8, so thunderstorm warnings are much more common.

**Special thanks to Todd Shea from the National Weather Service (NWS) of La Crosse and Jeff Last from the NWS in Green Bay for help in providing weather data for this article and video.