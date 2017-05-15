Stevens Point man pleads no contest in "Purple Knight" theft

A 50-year-old Stevens Point man, accused of stealing Dick Trickle's former race car known as the Purple Knight, pleaded no contest Monday, according to online Wood County court records.

Prosecutors charged Patrick Langreck with stealing the car from his brother and selling it.

Langreck told investigators he knew his brother, Kenneth, owned the car - a 1970 Ford Mustang - after buying it from Trickle in 1978 for about $5,000, the criminal complaint said.

Patrick Langreck sold it in 2013 for $6,000 to a man who by last May was trying to sell it again online, the complaint said.

Langreck said he sold the car because he needed the money and "his brother was not really doing anything with the car since it was just sitting in a field," the complaint said.

The theft came to light last May when Kenneth Langreck had gone to where the Purple Knight was stored because a friend was going to restore it, the complaint said.

Trickle, who was born in Wisconsin Rapids, was a short-track hero in the '70s and '80s who moved to the NASCAR circuit later in his career. He died in 2013 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in North Carolina. He was 71. It is estimated he drove in more than 2,200 races.

Rudolph, where he grew up, is raising money to construct a memorial in Trickle's honor.

Online records do not show a sentencing date for Langreck at this time.