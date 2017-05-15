'Dear mom:' JJ Watt reads touching Mother's Day letter

In a touching tribute for Mother's Day, Pewaukee native and Houston Texans defensive end shared a letter he wrote to his mom.

Connie Watt watched via a video feed as her oldest son talked about a photo in the family home that he's walked past "thousands of times."

"You were only 21 years old in that photo. You were 21 years old, working and raising a family every single day. And here I am, 28 years old, still trying to figure the world out," he said in the ESPN segment.

The camera cut to Connie Watt as her son continued to express his adoration for her, showing a single tear streaming down her face.

"I will never be able to put into words how much I love you, and how appreciative I am for everything you have done for our family," said Watt.

JJ is one of three Watt boys in the NFL. Derek Watt is a fullback for the Los Angeles Chargers, and T.J. Watt was drafted last month by the Pittsburgh Steelers.