Riverside Fire District swears in new chief

By Justine Braun
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -

A new area fire department officially welcomes its leader, according to Everest Metro Police.

Chief Kelly Hanink was sworn in as chief of the Riverside Fire District around 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to a post on Facebook

Hanink comes from Eden Prairie Fire Department in Minnesota. She has formal education, fire technical training and management experience.

“That will make her a terrific addition to the area,” Everest Metro Police Department said on Facebook.

Riverside Fire District was established at the beginning of 2017 after the Schofield and Rothschild Fire Departments dissolved.

