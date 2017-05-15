Riverside Fire District swears in new chief

Everest Metro Police Department / Facebook
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -
A new area fire department officially welcomes its leader, according to Everest Metro Police.
Chief Kelly Hanink was sworn in as chief of the Riverside Fire District around 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to a post on Facebook
Hanink comes from Eden Prairie Fire Department in Minnesota. She has formal education, fire technical training and management experience.
“That will make her a terrific addition to the area,” Everest Metro Police Department said on Facebook.
Riverside Fire District was established at the beginning of 2017 after the Schofield and Rothschild Fire Departments dissolved.