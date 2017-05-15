SPECIAL REPORT: Surviving in Style - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

SPECIAL REPORT: Surviving in Style

Posted:
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

We all know someone impacted by cancer. Whether it's a teacher in a classroom or a grandmother at home, a cancer diagnosis can shake even the strongest woman.

In this special report, we introduce you to a program offered in central Wisconsin that is helping women feel good about themselves while they are going through cancer treatment.

A trained cosmetologists helps the ladies put on make-up, wigs and head wraps, showing them they can survive in style.

Join Newsline 9's Rebecca Ribley on Tuesday, May 23 at 10 p.m. as she brings us this special story, Surviving in Style.

