SPECIAL REPORT: Epic 5

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
KONA, Hawaii (WAOW) -

Chad Esker of Mosinee conquered the grueling challenge of the Epic 5; five days of five iron-distance triathlons on five islands.

Only a handful of people across the world get invited to compete in the challenge in Hawaii each year, and this year, Esker was one of 10. 

Until 2017, only 11 people had ever made it through the competition, which totals more than 700 miles of swimming, biking and running. 

Newsline 9 followed Esker every step of the way, but what's next?

We'll have the exclusive debrief about his time on the islands, and what else is in store for the elite athlete in our special report, Thursday May 18 on Newsline 9 at 10. 

