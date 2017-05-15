Report: Packers rookie Biegel has foot surgery, could miss the start of training camp

Packers rookie LB Vince Biegel had foot surgery last week and may miss the start of training camp, according to ESPN.

ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky said it is the same injury that kept the Wisconsin Rapids native out of two games with the Badgers last fall.

From ESPN: "Biegel, who participated in the Packers' rookie camp last week, will miss the remainder of the offseason. The Packers are hopeful he can return for the start of training camp on July 27."

The Packers selected Biegel with the No. 108 selection (first pick of the fourth round) last month. He dropped out of the team's first practice of rookie camp on May 5 because of an unrelated hand injury. Biegel then practiced on the second day of rookie camp with a cast on his injured hand.

According to the report, if Biegel isn't cleared by the start of training camp he would be a candidate for the physically unable to perform list, meaning he would miss at least the first six weeks of the season.