Stevens Point armed robbery suspects enter pleas

By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
PORTAGE CO. (WAOW) -- Two teens accused of an armed robbery in Stevens Point entered not guilty pleas and waived their right to a preliminary hearing Monday, according to Portage County online court records.

18-year-old David Schmies and 17-year-old Zachary Hendricks, both of Iola, are charged with three felonies, including armed robbery and false imprisonment.

Back in April, the pair allegedly broke into Whiting Avenue Estates wearing masks and carrying guns.

One of the suspects allegedly fired a shot into the floor, before the two left with cash and marijuana.

The two are due back in court next month for a pre-trial conference.

