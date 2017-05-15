Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum wins nation's highest museum honor

Wausau's Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum has been recognized as a National Medal winner, the nation's highest honor given to museums and libraries for service to the community.

The museum is one of only two art museums among the five museums and five libraries honored by the Institute for Museum and Library Services. All of the nation's approximately 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums are eligible for the award.

The award will be presented in Washington D.C., this summer.

Winners are selected because of their contributions to their communities.

The 10 winners were selected from 30 national finalists.

To learn more about the museum go to www.lywam.org

For a list of 2017 National Medal winners please visit www.imls.gov/2017-medals