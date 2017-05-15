Allergy season begins, worse than years past

The trees are budding and allergies are kicking in.

A local allergist said the pollen problem is particularly bad this year because of the region's mild winter and fluctuating weather patterns over the past few months.

"If it's a relatively mild winter, if it's erratic weather so hot days cold days snow on one day, 70 degrees the next day - the trees are going to send out a lot of pollen into the air," said Dr. David Edmondson of ENT Associates in Wausau. "It's going to be tough."

To combat the minor itchy eyes and scratchy throat, there are the standard remedies like antihistamines and nasal spray, but Edmondson said there are also measures we can take to prevent the symptoms in the first place.

"We wouldn't want to dry our clothes out on the line, we want to close our windows," he said. "If we're out all day and playing sports or working, you're going to want to take a shower before you come in for the evening."

Allergy season is particularly concerning for those with Asthma, because the symptoms are typically more severe.

Anyone who is worried about symptoms should contact their doctor.