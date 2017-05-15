Local officers recognized as part of National Police Week

Three Central Wisconsin law enforcement officers were honored Monday as part of National Police Week.

Officer Luis Lopes-Serrao of the Wausau Police Department, Deputy Brad Tatro of the Marathon County Sheriff's Department and Sergeant Carrie Johnson of Wisconsin State Patrol all received the Wausau Noon Optimist's "Respect for Law" award.

They were honored and humbled to get the recognition, but are even more proud to serve the community.

"We've got a very good law enforcement community here, and we're a very strong-knit brother and sisterhood," said Tatro. "We're well-trained, and we work hard."

National Police Week is a time to thank law enforcement for their bravery, and remember those who have fallen.

Four Wisconsin officers have died in the past year, including Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland.