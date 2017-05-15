Tips from tech experts on cyber security

While we haven't felt the impact of the latest ransomware in central Wisconsin, local tech experts said it's important to stay prepared. When you click on an infected e-mail, the virus spreads through the network.

Jeff Dirks, the owner of The Dirks Group in Wausau said there are a few different ways you can protect yourself from becoming a target.

"Back-ups are critical, having anti-virus that's up to date is critical and patching consistently is of the up most importance to stop ransomware and every other type of malware virus we're seeing," said Dirks.

Dirks said to make sure your back-ups are working correctly because you'll need those if your network is infected.