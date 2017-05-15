Hockey team hopes to help Wausau community

A new hockey team coming to Wausau held their first press conference Monday afternoon.

The Wausau RiverWolves will take the ice at the end of September at Marathon Park Ice Arena. The team is a tier three in the North American Hockey League. They consistent of 16 to 20 year olds as a segue between high school and the collegiate level.

Wausau city leaders are excited to see what impact the team will have on the economy.

"There's a lot of excitement," said David Eckmann, the President and CEO of the Wausau Chamber of Commerce. "We're going to draw a lot of people that are enthusiasts for hockey here to the community, they come here they spend their money here those dollars flow to our businesses and our revenues."

For the RiverWolves, it's not just what the team does on the ice that matters.

"Aside from hockey, our guys have an opportunity in helping in the community," said Bryant Black, VP of Operations for the RiverWolves. "Whether it's in the schools with reading programs, whether it's ditch pick-ups and helping volunteer in the community."

There will be changes made to the locker rooms at the ice rink. Several local high school players have already signed.

There's no schedule yet for the 47 regular season games, but the team hopes to play their first home game at the end of September.