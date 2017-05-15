Three area players sign with new Wausau RiverWolves hockey team - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Three area players sign with new Wausau RiverWolves hockey team

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

The new Wausau RiverWolves hockey team (Tier III NA3HL) has announced its presence in Wausau by signing three local players to its team.

Cale Bowman (Wausau West), Seth Jaglinski (D.C. Everest) and Austin Bergener (Merrill) have all signed on to play with the club, head coach Tim Brownell confirmed to Newsline 9 Monday.

Bowman, who spent last season playing junior hockey in the UP, graduated from Wausau West in 2016. Saglinski and Bergener will both graduate from their respective high schools in the coming weeks.

The NA3HL is an amateur league, meaning the players will maintain their NCAA eligibility and hope to better themselves to play college hockey in the future.

