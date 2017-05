MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN)-- Katy Perry is bringing her tour to Milwaukee this winter.

The star will perform at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on December 4.

Fans can register online for a ticket pre-sale that begins May 18 at 8 a.m. Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public May 22.

Several entertainment media outlets, including Billboard, are reporting that Perry is in active talks to sign on as judge of ABC's upcoming reboot of "American Idol".