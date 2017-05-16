PHOTOS: Detective Weiland's daughters receive special bears

Special bears made from Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland's uniform have been delivered to his daughters.More >>
After falling in the line of duty during the Marathon County shooting rampage, Detective Jason Weiland continues to save lives.
Memorials are now set for two of the four victims in the Marathon County shooting rampage.
A fundraiser will be held Friday to help the families of the four victims killed in the Marathon County shooting spree two weeks ago.
Dozens of people gathered in a Weston church Wednesday evening to pray for the people affected by a shooting rampage in Marathon County.
WESTON (WAOW) - A candlelight vigil is planned Sunday in Kennedy Park to remember the four people killed in a shooting rampage.
People have various ways to give back to the families who lost a loved one during Wednesday's shootings, according to the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce.
Hundreds came together at Kennedy Park in Weston on Sunday to pay their respects to the four victims of Wednesday's shooting rampage.
The police detective killed in a string of shootings that left three others dead and the suspect injured is being remembered as a friend who would help another in a heartbeat.
