PHOTOS: Detective Weiland's daughters receive special bears

Special bears made from Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland's uniform have been delivered to his daughters.

A Florida teen behind the group Blue Line Bears used Weiland's uniform to make keepsakes that his family can hold on to forever.

Blue Line Bears transforms fallen officers' uniforms into teddy bears. The nonprofit organization's founder is also the daughter of an officer.

She used Weiland's uniform which was stitched, stuffed, and sewed into something his family can hold dear.

"It's kind of a piece of him since he wore these uniform shirts almost every day," Megan O'Grady, the founder of Blue Line Bears said. "So it's a keepsake and just a way to remember him for the amazing person that he was and what he did every day."