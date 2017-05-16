Wisconsin Republicans want answers about Trump meeting

House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans from Wisconsin called Tuesday for President Donald Trump to report to Congress about what he said during a private meeting with senior Russian officials last week.

Trump defended his right to share "facts pertaining to terrorism" and airline safety with Russia, saying in a pair of tweets Tuesday he has "an absolute right" as president to do so. Trump's tweets did not say whether he revealed classified information about the Islamic State group, as has been reported.

At least three Republican members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation said the president needs to fully explain what was said in the meeting.

"We have no way to know what was said, but protecting our nation's secrets is paramount," said Ryan's spokesman, Doug Andres. "The speaker hopes for a full explanation of the facts from the administration."

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher is a former Marine counter-intelligence officer in his first term representing northeast Wisconsin. He unleashed a series of tweets early Tuesday morning shortly after Trump said he had shared information with the Russians.

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

"While POTUS possesses the authority to disclose classified, even top secret, information, there's a separate question of whether he should," Gallagher wrote. He called for the White House to share a transcript of the meeting with House and Senate intelligence committees.

"As an intelligence officer by training, I know firsthand the life and death implications of safeguarding classified information," Gallagher said. "Our allies and partners must have the utmost confidence that sensitive information they share with us will not be disclosed."

Gallagher also said, "Regardless of what was shared in the meeting, it's dangerous to believe that Russia can be a reliable counterterrorism partner."

Republican Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, like Gallagher, wants Trump to brief the intelligence committees "on what was shared and why," said his spokeswoman Nicole Tieman.

...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

Congressional Democrats expressed disbelief.

"Amazing that Trump does not seem to grasp the seriousness of his actions, especially when dealing with sensitive national security information," Rep. Mark Pocan, a Democrat from Black Earth, posted on Facebook.

Rep. Gwen Moore, a Milwaukee Democrat, tweeted that no one should be surprised that Trump puts Russia ahead of the United States.

Other members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation either did not immediately return messages or had not commented publicly as of Tuesday morning.