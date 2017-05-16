Clark Co. Sheriff: Child, 3, dies after run over by brother, 5

A Clark County child died Monday after a farming accident, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office was called to a home on Popple River Road in the Town of Beaver just before 11:30 a.m. after a three-year-old child was run over by a skid steer loader, the sheriff said in a press release.

A five-year-old child was operating the loader in a field while his younger brother was picking rocks with their mother and putting them in the front bucket of the loader, the sheriff said.

The three-year-old went to pick up a rock between the front tire of the skid steer loader and the bucket when the five-year-old accidentally ran him over, officials said.

The child died as a result of his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff said.

The Clark County Sheriff’s office and Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The names of the children are not being released because of their ages.

