Rib Lake women to spend one year in jail, talk about the dangers of texting and driving

A Rib Lake woman convicted in a fatal texting while driving crash will share her story with area students and spend one year behind bars.

According to online records, 55-year old Lorie Ann Miller will immediately begin serving 11-months in the Marathon County Jail.

The remaining four weeks of the sentence will be served during the following four years from July 10-17. The judge chose that time frame to coincide with the anniversary of the July 13, 2015 crash that killed bicyclist Donna David.

The 52-year old died while riding her bike near the intersection of Birch Street and County T in the Town of McMillan.

The judge has also ordered Miller to speak with students in every school district in Marathon and Wood counties about the dangers of texting while driving.

Additionally, she must pay $2,760 in restitution.

Miller sent a text message just minutes before she dialed 911 to report the crash, prosecutors said.



According to court documents she initially denied sending a text but investigators later recovered deleted text from her cell phone.

Miller agreed to a plea agreement with prosecutors in February.

