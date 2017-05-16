Substance abuse conference addresses science behind addiction - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Substance abuse conference addresses science behind addiction

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Experts gathered at UW Marathon County Tuesday to discuss substance abuse.

The purpose of the conference, titled "Substance Abuse, It's Everybody's Business," was to address the science behind addiction.

Addiction is too often treated like a person's fault, rather than a disease, doctors said. They're working to reverse the stigma and get people better help.

"If you had a family member with cancer, everybody would gather around and support them," Dr. Marvin Seppala of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation said. "You have a family member with addiction, hardly anyone starts to gather around after a while because of all the burned bridges along the course of that disease."

People from all over North Central Wisconsin attended the conference, including local therapists, teachers and law enforcement. 

