Stevens Point teen sentenced to prison in Rosholt gas station robbery

The Stevens Point teen charged with driving a getaway car in an armed robbery at a Rosholt gas station was sentenced Tuesday.

Judge Thomas Flugaur has ordered 17-year old Randall J. Lehman of Stevens Point to serve five years in prison and five years on extended supervision.

Lehman drove a stolen car to The Store in Rosholt in November of 2016 and two juvenile accomplices went into the gas station and held the clerk at gunpoint, investigators said.

Lehman then drove the stolen car back to Stevens Point at speeds close to 100-miles per hour and eventually smashed into a light pole near Jordan Park, prosecutors said.

According to a news release from the Portage County District Attorney, the 15 and 16-year old accomplices are serving time at Lincoln Hills School for Boys.