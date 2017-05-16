Portage Co. Petsaver: Maximus

Maximus
PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -
Our Portage County Petsaver for Tuesday is Maximus.
His adoption fee is $10 since he is an adult cat.
The fee includes his neuter, shots and microchip.
He is long-haired and will require frequent brushing.
Shelter volunteers say he is friendly and would fit in with any family.
For more information call 715-344-6012 or click here: www.hspcwi.org
***Reminder you can also learn more about the Walk For Wags an upcoming fundraiser for the shelter.
It takes place Sunday, June 11 at Pfiffner Pioneer Park from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.