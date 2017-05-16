Portage Co. Petsaver: Maximus - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Portage Co. Petsaver: Maximus

By Melissa Langbehn
PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -

Our Portage County Petsaver for Tuesday is Maximus.

His adoption fee is $10 since he is an adult cat.

The fee includes his neuter, shots and microchip.

He is long-haired and will require frequent brushing.

Shelter volunteers say he is friendly and would fit in with any family.

For more information call 715-344-6012 or click here:  www.hspcwi.org

***Reminder you can also learn more about the Walk For Wags an upcoming fundraiser for the shelter.

It takes place Sunday, June 11 at Pfiffner Pioneer Park from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

