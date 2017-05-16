Wisconsin students banned from commencement after prank

Some eastern Wisconsin high school students say administrators have gone too far in banning them from their graduation ceremony over a senior prank.

Officials with the Wrightstown School District say a group of 20 students toilet-papered the trees and wrote graffiti on bricks outside its high school May 7, WLUK-TV reported.

Wrightstown police chief Greg Deike said five of the students also broke into the gym. Five seniors aren't allowed to walk in their May 26 graduation ceremony because of the prank.

Haakon Wagner, one of the seniors banned from commencement, said the group was just trying to have fun before graduation. The students said the only damage done to the inside of the school was scattered toilet paper and moved bleachers.