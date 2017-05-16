Sheriff: Remains found in shed after fire came from 2 people - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sheriff: Remains found in shed after fire came from 2 people

Posted:
SOURCE: Naomi Burgess SOURCE: Naomi Burgess

JEFFERSON, Wis. (AP) -- Jefferson County authorities say the human remains found in a shed after a fire in the Town of Ixonia last month came from two people.

Sheriff Paul Milbrath says one set of remains has been identified as 61-year-old Brion Downie, who lived in a home on the property. The second set of remains has still not been identified. Additional DNA tests are being conducted.

The fire struck April 24. Firefighters arrived to find a shed and the home on fire.

The town of Ixonia is about 40 miles west of Milwaukee.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.