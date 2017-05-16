Sheriff: Remains found in shed after fire came from 2 people

JEFFERSON, Wis. (AP) -- Jefferson County authorities say the human remains found in a shed after a fire in the Town of Ixonia last month came from two people.

Sheriff Paul Milbrath says one set of remains has been identified as 61-year-old Brion Downie, who lived in a home on the property. The second set of remains has still not been identified. Additional DNA tests are being conducted.

The fire struck April 24. Firefighters arrived to find a shed and the home on fire.

The town of Ixonia is about 40 miles west of Milwaukee.