Stevens Point schools receive new bully grant

Stevens Point schools will now have better technology to catch bullies on the bus.

The district received a $3,000 grant from Safe Fleet, as part of the United Against Bullying initiative.

The money the district has received will be used to upgrade video equipment on district buses that can be used during investigations of bullying claims.

The transportation manager with the district, Brad Carriveau, said that the upgraded equipment will not only help with identifying troublemakers, but also act a deterrent.

"This will help in the long run curb [bullying] because when students realize there are new systems on board, systems that work, [it] reinforces positive behavior," he said.

"Stevens Point is the only district in Wisconsin to receive part of the $50,000 grant in the U.S. and Canada.