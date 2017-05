A Wood County crash has blocked all lanes of Wis. 80 in Pittsville, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was originally reported at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities are expecting lanes to be reopened by 8 p.m.

In the meantime, they are asking drivers to use this detour: Northbound traffic will head north on County X to WIS 54, Head east on WIS 54 to rejoin with WIS 80. Southbound will reverse these directions.

This is a developing story.