Renfroe's 2-run homer in 10th gives Padres 6-5 win late Monday night

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer with no outs in the 10th inning to give the San Diego Padres a 6-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Renfroe's homer to left, his seventh, came off Oliver Drake (2-1) with Erick Aybar aboard on a leadoff single.

The Brewers took a 5-4 lead in the top of the inning on Eric Sogard's homer with one out against Jose Torres (2-2).

Sogard, a former Padres farmhand, hit a high, arcing shot to right, his second. He was called up from Triple-A on Friday and made his first big league appearance since Oct. 2, 2015. He missed all of last season after having knee surgery.

The Brewers tied it at 4 in the eighth. Hernan Perez's leadoff fly ball to shallow right off Brad Hand went for a triple when second baseman Cory Spangenberg and right fielder Renfroe both went for it and missed. Perez scored the tying run on Domingo Santana's RBI single to right with one out.

