Local coach expects RiverKings' impact on high school hockey to be minimal

Wausau West head hockey coach B.J. Brandt sees the new RiverWolves junior hockey team as a positive for the central Wisconsin community, but said it won't have much of a direct impact on high school hockey in the area.

Brandt, who has been the head coach of the Warriors since the 2014-15 season, said he hopes former high school players can use the developmental league to better their abilities in hopes of one day playing college hockey.

Occasionally, players will leave high school early for the opportunity to play juniors, but usually that only happens with the United States Hockey League (USHL), the top tier junior league in the nation.

"If you look up and down the rosters of the NA3 league you see very few underage kids," Brandt said, referring to players under the age of 18. "Most of (the players in the NA3HL) are high school graduates looking to move on, play well for a year, and then move up to the North American Hockey League, with the end goal of playing college hockey somewhere."

Brandt said he would be surprised if one of his players decided to leave high school early to play for the RiverKings, who are a member of the NA3HL - the third tier of junior hockey in the United States. The NAHL, or North American Hockey League, is tier two. The USHL is the top tier of junior hockey in the nation. Teams from the NAHL and USHL regularly send players to Division I colleges or top-tier Division III colleges.

Players age 16-20 are eligible to play junior hockey.