TORNADO: Barron Co. sheriff says 1 fatality, at least 25 people - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

TORNADO: Barron Co. sheriff says 1 fatality, at least 25 people hurt in Chetek area

Posted:
Prairie Estate Trailer Park in Chetek, Wis. Courtesy: Shana Gillitzer Prairie Estate Trailer Park in Chetek, Wis. Courtesy: Shana Gillitzer
Clear Lake, Wis. Courtesy: Khristopher Johnson Clear Lake, Wis. Courtesy: Khristopher Johnson
Barron, Wis. (WQOW) -

UPDATE: Several people are injured in the Barron County area, including one person who has died, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald

Our affiliate, News 18 spoke with Sheriff Fitzgerald on Tuesday night. He confirmed there is one fatality and at least 25 people who are injured. Sheriff Fitzgerald said the severe damage is between Chetek and Cameron on Highway SS.

He said most of the damage is concentrated at a trailer park and turkey barns. Sheriff Fitzgerald said emergency crews are doing a second search of the buildings right now.

This is a developing situation. Stay with Newsline 9 on-air and online for the latest details. 

----

The Barron County Sheriff said there is severe damage and several people injured in an area between Cameron and Chetek.

Our affiliate in Eau Claire said it has received several pictures of tornado in the Barron area, that hit about 6 p.m.

The severe storms are moving east. At 6:25 p.m. a tornado was confirmed near Conrath in eastern Rusk County. 

Stay with Newsline 9 on-air and online for the latest weather updates and information.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.