TORNADO: Barron Co. sheriff says 1 fatality, at least 25 people hurt in Chetek area

UPDATE: Several people are injured in the Barron County area, including one person who has died, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald

Our affiliate, News 18 spoke with Sheriff Fitzgerald on Tuesday night. He confirmed there is one fatality and at least 25 people who are injured. Sheriff Fitzgerald said the severe damage is between Chetek and Cameron on Highway SS.

He said most of the damage is concentrated at a trailer park and turkey barns. Sheriff Fitzgerald said emergency crews are doing a second search of the buildings right now.

----

The Barron County Sheriff said there is severe damage and several people injured in an area between Cameron and Chetek.

Our affiliate in Eau Claire said it has received several pictures of tornado in the Barron area, that hit about 6 p.m.

The severe storms are moving east. At 6:25 p.m. a tornado was confirmed near Conrath in eastern Rusk County.

