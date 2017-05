OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Army veteran can now get to his favorite hunting spots thanks to a generous donation.

Firehouse Subs presented former Sgt. James Sitter with an all-terrain wheelchair in Oshkosh on Tuesday.

The vet has problems walking long distances due to heart and knee problems.

Now he doesn't have to worry about getting around with family while fishing and hunting.

"Oh my god, oh my god, it's a godsend. It really is, because now I can do the things," Sitter reacted.

Money for the all-terrain wheelchair came from customers rounding up their purchases to the next dollar.