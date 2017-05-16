Tuesday Sports Report: West's Jaworski wins 4 individual events - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: West's Jaworski wins 4 individual events at WVC track & field meet

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Baseball

Antigo 7, Rhinelander 2
Athens 11, Rib Lake 4
Gilman 5, Columbus Catholic 4
Medford 5, Tomahawk 3
Pittsville 4, Marathon 3

Softball

Athens 12, Chequamegon
Gilman 14, Columbus Catholic 2
Laconia 7, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Lakeland 12, Northland Pines 6
SPASH 8, D.C. Everest 2 (16 innings)
Stratford 5, Newman 0

Girls Soccer

Assumption 6, Amherst 0
D.C. Everest 3, Wausau West 0
Lakeland 5, Medford 1
Marshfield 3, Merrill 2
Wisconsin Rapids 1, SPASH 1

Wisconsin Valley Track & Field Meet - Boys Results

1. SPASH 198
2. Wausau West 134
3. D.C. Everest 110
4. Wisconsin Rapids 109
5. Marshfield 62
6. Wausau East 55
7. Merrill 26

Wisconsin Valley Track & Field Meet - Girls Results

1. SPASH 181.5
2. D.C. Everest 133
3) Wausau West 118
4) Marshfield 95.5
5) Wausau East 62
6) Wisconsin Rapids 49
7) Merrill 17

