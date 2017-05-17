AP Exclusive: The last days of the Ringling Bros. circus

By MICHELLE R. SMITH

Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- While other circuses go on around the world, the most famous one of all is just about over.

The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus will give its last show this weekend. Its other unit already did earlier this month, in Providence, Rhode Island.

The Associated Press was granted extensive access to day-to-day life with the performers during the days of Ringling's last run in Providence.

Performers on that unit are scattering across the world. Some have hopes to continue a circus career in Europe. Others are looking to perform elsewhere. Others aren't yet sure what they'll do.

Many are also looking for a home. Ringling is the last circus to travel by train, and many of its performers and crew have to find new places to live.