'Roseanne' cast reuniting for ABC reboot

A reboot of "Roseanne" is coming to ABC.

Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson will return to the series, which is set to air in 2018.

Sarah Chalke, who played Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role.

“The Conners’ joys and struggles are as relevant -- and hilarious -- today as they were then, and there’s really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne,” said Channing Dungey, ABC Entertainment president.

"Roseanne" premiered in 1988 on ABC and ran for nine seasons. In that time, Barr won an Emmy for best actress, while Metcalf won two supporting actress Emmys.