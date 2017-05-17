Avoiding a moving mishap

MADISON (WKOW) -- You might have noticed more moving trucks in your neighborhood recently. May is National Moving Month because it marks the beginning of busy season for moving.

In order to alleviate some of the stress that comes along with a move, the Better Business Bureau encourages doing prep work. The organization recommends you get three in-home estimates as opposed to over the phone or Internet. This helps to ensure not only the legitimacy of the company, but also that your final bill won't be exponentially higher than the estimate. "Generally speaking, when you enter into any business transaction the more preparation you can do to begin with ensures it ending on a better note," says Jim Dickson, the Southwest Regional Director for Wisconsin BBB.

The BBB also urges you to find out what kind of protection the company offers against lost or damaged items and know the company's complaint history. "The key is reputable. Professional movers who know how to pack, who know to load their truck to limit damage, inventory properly. Leaving you a bill of lading, which is a receipt for your goods," says Dickson.

Here's a full list of red flags the BBB lists when searching for a moving company:

- Movers who don’t make an on-site inspection of your household goods and give an estimate over the phone or by email. Such estimates often sound—and are—too good to be true.

- Movers who demand cash or a large deposit before the move.

- Movers who don’t provide you with a copy of “Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move,” a booklet that movers are required to supply to customers planning interstate moves.

- Company websites that have no address and no information about a mover’s registration or insurance.

- Movers who claim all items are covered by their insurance.

- Telephone calls answered with a generic “movers” or “moving company” rather than a company name.

- Offices or warehouses that are in poor condition or don’t exist.

- On moving day, a rental truck arrives rather than a company-owned or marked fleet truck.

The Better Business Bureau has gone through much of the vetting process for you. You can use its website and search for free. About 50 movers in the Madison area are listed as BBB accredited.

You also have rights as a mover that the government has listed for you.