RompHim: The new Kickstarter that aims to revolutionize men's fashion

CHICAGO -- A new fashion trend for men is turning some heads.

The makers of what is being called the first-ever romper for men say it "may just be the start of a fashion revolution." ACED is a Chicago-based company and the creator of RompHim.

Just two days after launching its Kickstarter campaign, the company has raised more than $50,000 and gained the support of more than 500 backers.

The Original RompHim is a one-piece garment that features a front shirt pocket, adjustable waist tabs, zippered back pocket, zipper fly and deep front pockets. The company is offering the rompers in four different colors: red chambray, blue chambray, splatter print cotton, and a red, white and blue Fourth of July special edition.

The company says the rompers are for "anyone who wants to make a statement."

"We're revolutionizing men's fashion, and that doesn't stop at product aesthetics. We tested our RompHims on guys of all shapes and sizes to make sure we offer something for everyone - and our buttoned wait tabs help you get the most flattering contours possible. We promise that once you put it on, you won't want to take this thing off."

The RompHim is the result of a brainstorming session between four Chicago-based business school buddies, frustrated by the lack of male fashion that wasn’t “too corporate, too fratty, too ‘runway’ or too basic,” ACED Design said on its website.

Backers who are interested can pledge $95 to the campaign and receive their very own RompHim.