UW Madison Twitter account hacked

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

Police at the University of Wisconsin-Madison promised that the university's main Twitter account will soon "be back to its awesome self" after a Wednesday morning hack.

Strange tweets began going out from the @UWMadison account at 6:31 a.m. with some messages that are inappropriate for reprinting.

"lol why go to university when u can just sit at home and fail at life and stuff," said one message that was liked and retweeted more than two thousand times before being deleted.

The @UWMadisonPolice account said about an hour later that administrators were aware of the breach and were working to clean it up.

No other information was immediately available.

