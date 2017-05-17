UW Madison Twitter account hacked

UW Madison / Twitter
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -
Police at the University of Wisconsin-Madison promised that the university's main Twitter account will soon "be back to its awesome self" after a Wednesday morning hack.
Strange tweets began going out from the @UWMadison account at 6:31 a.m. with some messages that are inappropriate for reprinting.
"lol why go to university when u can just sit at home and fail at life and stuff," said one message that was liked and retweeted more than two thousand times before being deleted.
The @UWMadisonPolice account said about an hour later that administrators were aware of the breach and were working to clean it up.
No other information was immediately available.