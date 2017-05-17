'You can't be whooping kids in school,' says mother of student allegedly spanked by teacher

Milwaukee police are investigating a teacher accused of spanking a student with special needs.

"You can't be whooping kids in school," Rosa Hardge said.

Hardge said she was horrified to hear her 6-year-old son with special needs describe what happened to him inside his class at 81st Street School.

"He said that Mr. B spanked him, and I asked him how many times and he said three times," Hardge said.

Hardge said police came to her door Monday night to alert her of the alleged abuse.

She was told by officers that the principal called them to report the incident, but Hardge said she never got a phone call.

"They were mandated to call the police and child protection," she said.

Hardge said at first, her son didn't tell what happened because he was scared.

She said he struggles with autism and his experience at 81st Street school has been mixed.

"He is a hard child to deal with he has special needs," Hardge said.

She said although he can be a lot to handle at times, teachers should be trained to deal with special needs students. Her trust with school leaders is broken.

"Now school is not even safe," Hardge said.

Police said the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case.

Spanking is legal in Wisconsin in cases when a student is fighting, armed or threatening to hurt themselves or others.