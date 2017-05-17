'We need the facts.' Ryan responds to alleged Comey memo

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday morning responded to reports that fired FBI Director James Comey filed memos detailing his interactions with President Donald Trump, indicating that he didn't want to rush to judgment but openly wondering why Comey didn't come forward earlier.

One memo, detailed first in a Tuesday New York Times report, said that Comey wrote a memo after a Feb. 14 meeting with the president in which Trump asked Comey to drop the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"We need the facts," Ryan told reporters at the news conference. "I'm sure we're going to want to hear from Mr. Comey about why, if this happens as he allegedly describes, why didn't he take action at the time?"

The White House denied the allegations made in the Comey memo.