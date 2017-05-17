NEW INFORMATION: Barron County sheriff ID's person who died in Tuesday tornado

Authorities have released the name of the person who died in Tuesday's tornado.

The Barron County sheriff confirmed Wednesday morning the person who died was 46-year-old Eric Gavin. The tornado struck the Prairie Lake Estates mobile home park Tuesday night, destroying 50 to 60 trailers. Another 25 people were injured. 17 people were taken to local hospitals with injuries, others were treated at the scene.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said all of the residents of that park have now been accounted for.

A team from the National Weather Service is expected to arrive in Chetek Wednesday morning to assess the damage and make a final determination on the severity of the tornado.

Newsline 9 will have a reporter in Barron County starting at Newsline 9 at 5 reviewing the damage from last night's storms. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.