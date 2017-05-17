Woman killed after car crashes into tree in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WISN)-- A woman died Wednesday morning after the car she was driving crashed into a tree on the city's northwest side.

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the fatality in a tweet posted at 10:28 a.m.

Police said the woman, 46, was eastbound in a 2002 Toyota Corolla when she lost control and struck a tree on the 4600 block of West Fond du Lac Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It was just like something I never heard before," said nearby resident Diana Carter.

She didn't see the crash but heard it. She said that if she'd left her home just a couple of minutes later should could have been hit.

"There wasn't a screeching sound. It was more like a ruffling sound, like something hit something. It was almost like something hit a house."

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.