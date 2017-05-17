Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Hunting cabin burglary - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Hunting cabin burglary

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
TOWNSHIP OF PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -

Marathon County investigators are searching for the burglar who broke in to a hunting cabin in the rural Township of Plover.

"It happened sometime between April 1 and 20," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Dale Ruechel said. "When the property owner returned they found someone forced their way into the house and took rifles, shotguns. crossbows, fishing equipment, a chainsaw and sports memorabilia."

Investigators say the losses are estimated at $5,300.

If you have any information on the theft you are asked to contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers. 

Download the P3 Tips app in the Apple Store or Google Play  

Submit tips online at: www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org 

Call 1-877-409-8777

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

