Brewers: Eric Sogard's daughter reacts to walk-off loss in adorable video

No one is more surprised by Eric Sogard's major league success than Eric Sogard.

Since being called up last Friday, the Brewers infielder has six hits, including two home runs, in just six at bats. That's a home run every five at bats, compared to one home run every 151 at bats in his first five big league seasons with Oakland.

The 30-year-old has had a magical return to to the big leagues, even despite San Diego's response to his latest home run. When Sogard went yard in the top of the tenth inning Monday, giving the Brewers a 5-4 lead, it appeared he had won the game for Milwaukee.

The Padres were having none of that, as Hunter Renfroe responded with a home run of his own in the bottom half, winning the game with a two-run walk-off home run.

Sogard's daughter, Saydee, had the following response:

Her dad followed it up with a four-hit, two-RBI performance on Tuesday, and Saydee was fittingly rewarded with cupcakes by the Padres.

Saydee: Belly full of Cotton Candy and Cupcakes with a Win under her belt. Doesn't get much better!

I ??You Sayds ????pic.twitter.com/an7piAFbW1 — Eric Sogard (@EricSogard) May 17, 2017

Baseball is fun.