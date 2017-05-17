Vilas County man released after pointing gun at law enforcement

A judge has ordered the release of a 49-year-old Eagle River man convicted of intentionally pointing a firearm at law enforcement last August, according to Vilas County court records.

During a sentencing hearing Wednesday, the judge sentenced Mark Mayo to 10 1/2 months in jail. However, because Mayo already had served 9 months of that sentencing, the judge ordered his release. He will also serve three years probation.

Back in March, Mayo pleaded guilty to intentionally pointing a firearm at law enforcement, as prosecutors dropped the more serious felony of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, court records said.

Mayo was arrested on August 19 after he called 911 warning he wanted to harm himself. When authorities arrived, Mayo ran from his home and fired shots into the air.

Investigators used two drones to find Mayo hiding in the woods. Two SWAT teams and a K-9 from the Rhinelander Police Department "converged" on him and he was arrested without incident.