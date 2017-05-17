BREAKING: Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

BREAKING: Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe

Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The appointment Wednesday comes amid a growing Democratic outcry for someone outside the Justice Department to handle the politically charged investigation.

It follows the revelation Tuesday that fired FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that Trump had asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

